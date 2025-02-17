Consider the following interpretation of the TEN COMMANDMENTS: that each commandment requires that we "do what is reasonable in a given area of life." E.g., the 4th commandment to honor your father and mother is to "do what is reasonable" with regard to family duties.



Now if that is the case, what do the BEATITUDES require, Jesus' addition and fulfillment of the ten commandments? Instead of "do what is reasonable in a given area of life," is it:



"Do what is SUPERIOR in a given area of life"

"Do what is EXECELLENT in a given area of life"

"Do what is RATIONAL in a given area of life" (see Rawls on 'rational' vs 'reasonable')

"Do what GOD would do in a given area of life"



or something else?