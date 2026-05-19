In despair of the death of journalism, lists emerge. Last summer, the NYT came up with a very bad movie list. This spring, The Guardian has come up with a very mediocre novels list. (The English superiority as readers to American viewers apparently continues!)

It should have been simply a top made up of English-language novels—that’s a very limited view of the novel, but it’s defensible & it can barely be covered properly in 100 titles, since you’d have to go through about four centuries… Doing something else is impossible, because novels are written in languages, & the best ones not in English, so there is not enough access to them. If you read six European languages, you’re fine. Liberal journalists or academics don’t—they’re incompetent judges by definition. But of course, it’s not just the language, you need to know Russian history for Tolstoy to be able to teach you Russian history properly. But it’s also a question of educating taste. Stendhal, Flaubert, & Proust do not have the delicacies of Austen or Dickens, so you have to think rather differently about style & moral matters… & then there is the civilizational question—who today is capable of understanding what a republic or an aristocracy or a monarchy once was? Most readers can enjoy great novels, but not understand them, since all of these things are involved. Why would an adulteress have to kill herself as Emma Bovary & Anna Karenina do? This makes no sense to people today, so all that’s available is mutilating the work of art to suit current prejudices…

So we’re surrounded by nonsense on all sides. But the very noticeable thing is that this is the nonsense of 20 years back. As my friend Steve Sailer says, it’s not a woke top! There’s no hatred of dead white men involved here! This is not to say that woke is over or that the left has stopped trying to destroy our civilizational heritage; far from it, the horrors continue. But this top is not adding to the onslaught. It’s remarkably nostalgic; at best, it suggests that the woke propaganda has had only limited success. Everyone in the collegiate class is publicly brainwashed, but not entirely brainwashed privately.

Here’s the top of the list:

It’s a feminist top. Toni Morrison & Virginia Woolf occupy three of the top 15 slots—this is nonsense; it’s hilarious, too, Woolf is the most heavily voted author, with five novels, & Morrison has three! You get Jane Eyre, too, at the top. But we live in a world where college is dominated by women, publishing is dominated by women, & endless mediocrity issues forth. The gynaikocracy is dehumanizing, but we should also note how mild it still is. Granted, five of the top ten novels are by women & four of the next ten, but it’s only 36 of the 100 overall, so it seems that there is some taste & some testosterone left even among the collegiate class. In our catastrophic situation, this is good news.

The worse news is that the feminism cannot but aggravate the ignorance & increasing loathing or even hatred of our civilization—the past is forgotten. Only 30 of the novels are older than 1900. A full ten are more recent than the year 2000! The midpoint in the chronology would be around the year 1940. Nevermind expecting such people to understand of Tolstoy’s Russia or for that matter of Cervantes’ Spain—what can you expect these people to understand of Edwardian England or WWI!

A few examples: There are three Italian novels, Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities, Lampedusa’s Leopard, & Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend. The latter was included because it’s recent & the unknown author uses a female pseudonym. But it also means people who vote on these lists have no taste: Manzoni’s Betrothed is the consensus choice for great Italian novel & it’s not there.

Then there is not one single novel by Goethe. I imagine this is much more the fault of ignorance than anything else, but the novel is European somehow & no one was more European than Goethe.

The French novelists on the list: Flaubert & Proust. Nothing else from Stendhal to Houellebecq. Obviously, that’s because the French novel is potentially superior to the English. Would it not have been better than to just have English-language novels? This way, we get a gesture: Four of the top ten novels are French & Russian.

But if we turn to English writers, we run into the same problem. From Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones to Evelyn Waugh (pick your favorite, I’d say A Handful of Dust!), major artists are entirely missing, whether they’re 18th or 20th c.! Trollope is missing, but so is Walter Scott. Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels is missing. Rudyard Kipling’s Kim is missing! Kindly Amis is missing. Recent novelists you haven’t heard of & which only a few critics like crowd the list but you can’t find Agatha Christie or Arthur Conan Doyle, P.G. Wodehouse, Tolkien or Robert Louis Stevenson, who are still immensely popular & whose merits certainly compare favorably with most of the authors on the list after 1940.

Then the same problem again on the other side of the Atlantic: Melville & Henry James are the only 19th c. American writers. Mark Twain is not on the list. Nor is Hawthorne. As for the 20th c., great novelists like Saul Bellow & Robert Penn Warren are missing. (In passing, I note the disdain of the English for American novelists since the ‘60s: Don DeLillo, Thomas Pynchon, Jonathan Franzen, David Foster Wallace, Bret Easton Ellis—all missing. Only Cormac McCarthy made the list. In fact, since the mid-c., black authors replace the white—very much the “civil rights” ethos.)

Novels might be the only way to teach kids history nowadays, to preserve a memory of the variety of important human experiences & impressive human types. Modern civilization depends on the novel, in fact, because it depends on a way to connect interiority, privacy, that which liberalism installs & protects, to public life, which is partly the state, partly science. One wonders where religion fits in this schema—somehow, weakening the power of religion was necessary for the arrival of the novel—yet if the novel becomes atheism, it also become purposeless, it turns out! (Another great omission, a necessity for a French list: Celine.)

Now, this said, my major complaint against feminism is the bad taste. The most noticeable thing about novels outside of America is that they favor women. It’s obvious with Anna Karenina or Madame Bovary, or with Henry James novels, but it goes well beyond that: Modernity favors women over men. The novel is naturally closer to love than to law, more interested in men who are potential lovers than in politicians. In short, the novel judges protagonists by their understanding of women. To a considerable extent, the novel is a necessary education for women: The failure of this education has led to the crass feminists of the world, which in turn led to public figures one could not really call women. We would have to talk at great length to elucidate what happened, but the simplest way to begin is to notice that novels became increasingly “cynical,” to use the vulgar expression: The advance of modern political & natural science, of revolution & laboratories, made it impossible to keep the novel connected to beauty & morality.

Of course, the last word in all such discussions is—James Joyce, I don’t like that fellow!