80s Peak Baby Boomer Fun

I interviewed David Zucker, the writer-director-producer of the Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane parodies of the ‘80s, alongside his younger brother Jerry & the late Jim Abrahams.

We talked about how comedy is made & the 80s peak of Baby Boomer fun. We also talked about the projects David is working on now, a comedy in Germany, OktoberFest, an Amazon Germany project, & another one in America, a noir parody, Star of Malta. David also teaches comedy writing through a project fittingly called MasterCrash.

Back in December, I wrote an obit for Jim Abrahams & talked about their movies: