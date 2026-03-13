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80s Peak Baby Boomer Fun

ACF Middlebrow #47
Titus Techera's avatar
Titus Techera
Mar 13, 2026

I interviewed David Zucker, the writer-director-producer of the Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane parodies of the ‘80s, alongside his younger brother Jerry & the late Jim Abrahams.

We talked about how comedy is made & the 80s peak of Baby Boomer fun. We also talked about the projects David is working on now, a comedy in Germany, OktoberFest, an Amazon Germany project, & another one in America, a noir parody, Star of Malta. David also teaches comedy writing through a project fittingly called MasterCrash.

Back in December, I wrote an obit for Jim Abrahams & talked about their movies:

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