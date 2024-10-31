Happy Halloween! I have two essays to recommend—two different opportunities for Halloween movie watching.

First, Frank Capra’s Arsenic & Old Lace:

Halloween has gradually become an occasion for horror movies, even as it has emerged as part of a new kind of autumn-worship very well catered to by every aspect of our commercial society. It may, in a secularizing America, even be making a run at Christmas’s place as the national holiday. Both of these tendencies somehow come from our rejection of authority, both the authority of the past & the authority of religion over both conscience & behavior.

But it might be better to reflect on Halloween & the conflict between our love of freedom & respect for the past from a comic point-of-view, avoiding the extremes of fear & pleasure we seek from our media today. So I recommend Frank Capra’s 1944 picture Arsenic and Old Lace, a classic slapstick comedy set on Halloween, starring Cary Grant & Priscilla Lane as all-American newlyweds who find they have a remarkable past to live down before they can even talk of a honeymoon.

Arsenic and Old Lace was very successful, both commercially & critically, as well as Capra’s last movie before he went to work for the Army during the Second World War. It was adapted from a very successful Broadway play, by the Epstein twins, who won the Oscar for writing Casablanca. The movie mixes innocence & sophistication in a way that was typical of cinema at that time, but which has been lost since—itself very revealing of the changes that have led Americans to take Halloween seriously rather than comically.