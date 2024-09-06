I had the opportunity to read and teach John Milton’s Areopagitica (1644) in my “Politics and the Media” course this past week. It makes some great arguments for free speech which clearly influenced the future of Western thought on the subject- from Locke to Mill to our Supreme Court 1st amendment jurisprudence. But since he was writing in an earlier time period- he is difficult to read at first. My students asked if there were a diagram of his argument I could offer them; I looked online and in John Alvis’ edition of Areopagitica, and could find none. So, here is my attempt to summarize the contents. I am open to improving these written notes- and probably will after I read it a second time:

What my diagram captures is Milton’s argument- but of course, the guy has a way with words and some amazing quotes. So read the real book too!