My friends at First Things (original home of PoMoCon) have come up with a manifesto for rethinking tech around the family—a much-needed social conservatism for the digital era. It starts:

A new era of technological change is upon us. It threatens to supplant the human person & make the family functionally & biologically unnecessary. But this anti-human outcome is not inevitable. Conservatives must welcome dynamic innovation, but they should oppose the deployment of technologies that undermine human goods. We must enact policies that elevate the family to a primary constituency of technological advancement. Our aim should be a newly re-functionalized household for the 21st c.

Best I can tell, this is much more a Catholic than Protestant project—although some of my Protestant political friends are involved. One sign, talk of the human person. One reason, Catholics are much more involved in higher education, perhaps education altogether. Of course, First Things is itself evidence of the importance of Catholics in conservative America. Since tech is connected to education, a Christian movement against technological attacks on humanity requires that Catholics & Protestants help each other in this strange new situation—America is a Protestant country, but the Catholic minority is much better at dealing with elite issues; the repeal of Roe in the Dobbs case is indicative, since Southern Protestants may be said to be the primary constituency for social conservatism, but the Supreme Court majority that restored the right to life was almost exclusively Catholic.

The manifesto goes on to make ten points about ways in which tech should help the family & ways in which it must be prevented from harming the family (for example, medical murder). The list moves out from the body to the family to the society. The end, however, is about recreating the American Frontier in the digital world—making it possible again to live like homesteaders.

Since orienting tech around the family is such a strange idea, it’s worth thinking about what tech was like in the 20th c. Pre-hippie tech was about empowering men in the world & liberating women in the home. Men ruled the cities; women ruled the suburbs. Everyone was happy.

Manly power involves anything from transportation to war—locomotion & manipulation of physical objects. Today, as back when, truck drivers are overwhelmingly men, though I’m told they’ll soon all be robots. Americans are making rockets again to go to Mars—that’s Elon; making supersonic commercial planes—that’s Blake Scholl, who tested this experimental plane successfully yesterday; making drones to kill America’s enemies—that’s Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril; making hypersonic missiles—Castelion is trying to do that, they call it “affordable, mass-produced hypersonic weapons,” & if they make it, I’ll write about it & tell you the founder’s name. Notice that these aren’t married family men, however. Notice, too, that small private corporations (which can then become enormous, go public) are replacing state functions in research, production, & control of tech. We’re finally fulfilling the dreams of mid-c. America, but in a strange world that would have been almost unrecognizable then.

Much of manly power today is supposed to deal with the collapse of the mid-c. efforts to liberate us. We have too many cars for the miles & lanes they travel on, too many things consuming electricity for the production & distribution. Tech solves those problems by increasing these powers, increasing production, distribution, consumption. Expensive energy—the solution is nuclear tech, coming up. Gridlock, crumbling infrastructure, & political corruption—Elon’s solutions are autonomous electric vehicles (Tesla) & tunnels (Boring Company), but other solutions include drones, & indeed, supersonic travel.

Women, on the other hand, were offered other things that didn’t involve force, but which primarily have to do with talking. Manly tech made suburbia comfortable, making woman’s work ever less burdensome through consumer appliances, which also depend, of course, on cheap electricity. But to a very large extent, the purpose was to insulate the middle class home from the world, not to connect it to the world; women were supposed to still have privacy in a situation in which men increasingly didn’t; children were supposed to have paradise. The less women had to work in the home, the more time they would have for everything from children to mass media to college. The result is, we mostly got rid of children in our way of life, & women took over mass media & college, installing a gynaikocracy that even ordinary people are beginning to recognize. We achieved part of what we wanted as a society—moralizing our technology & the institutions that produce it (HR). We did lose privacy entirely in the bargain, strangely enough. It is not the family home, but society that is the true home of women, as is seen in their domination of social media.

Stranger still, post-hippie women became not exactly women by taking over rule from the men who were only ambiguously subservient to women before that (social deference), but a copycat of men, & as such a new agent of modernity’s quest for individuality. Wearing men’s clothes, doing men’s jobs (consider how far the obsession goes—sports, law enforcement, the military), imitating anything men distinctively did (up to tattoos) or even male attitudes—slovenliness. In the mid-c., this was Annie Get Your Gun humor.

Later it became regulations that control anything that men might do by way of “anti-social behavior.” From drunk driving to not wearing a seatbelt, everything is prohibited; guns are hated much more than violent crime in the gynaikocracy; male swaggering is considered a worse problem than political corruption. In this context, the new rightwing slogan of the Elon Musk era is “you can just do things.” The meaning is that young men can act; the darker undertone is, they must act before women put them in the cage in which older men voluntarily serve.

Technology therefore turned out to serve women, not the family, society, not the home, & children, though not so much because they are human beings as because they are creatures of fashion & fancy. Media, which is not quite a consumer appliance nor quite the industrial conquest of nature, became the realm of women & children in various arrangements. The elites became eager, once the gynaikocracy was firmly installed, to talk of “toxic masculinity,” by which they mean any remaining masculinity; the biological males who do not enjoy this rhetoric flock to the dark side of the internet, for example the Joe Rogan podcast—that’s the only place where you can find the president & vice-president of America talking like guys talk.

Like my friend James Poulos says, it’s time to talk about God the Father, & hence Jesus Christ as Pantokrator, as we say among the Orthodox, or God almighty as the English used to say & now never do. A future for the family depends on a future for fatherhood, which would involve authority, among other things authority over tech—but it must somehow mean a political authority over women, since the gynaikocracy would have to end for men to be able to “just do things.” I’ve never read or heard any respectable politician say anything like this, nor any intellectual or celebrity. It’s unimaginable that Elon Musk or Joe Rogan would say it—women wouldn’t allow it. (But they all secretly believe it.)

But of course it would be insufficient for men “to just do things.” They’d have to think of themselves as sons & fathers, bound in the generations, aware of their mortality & reconciled to it to the extent that is possible for human beings. Honors for success would be involved, as well as respect for work; a sense for the civilizational drama of technology would be involved, too, with the good & bad it brings, that is, its subservience to the mind & to the American way of life.