A Paul Cantor Halloween
Tim Burton & Frankenstein
America’s greatest Shakespearian is undoubtedly Paul Cantor, whose course on Shakespeare is the best thing of its kind & much loved by tens of thousands of people. You can find it on youtube! Paul is also, however, a great lover of pop culture & a friend, so I had the chance to talk to him about Halloween themes & not once, but twice.
First, one of the d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.