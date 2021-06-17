Who Is The Prince?
A Simple Contribution to the Machiavelli Discussion Inaugurated by Michael Anton’s Call for Machiavelli-Guided “Spiritual Warfare” in Our Parlous Circumstances
Machiavelli is shocking, everybody sees & agrees on that. How shocking? To what purpose or purposes? On what grounds? At what costs & for what gains? These questions engage & divide his readers, even his acute readers.
I’m not one of them. I’m simple. Some of you may say, that’s not true. I appreciate the thought, but in this case it’s true. I’ll even de…
