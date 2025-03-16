I’m a big fan of Nat King Cole — who isn’t! — & I think we should just have a playlist for Trump’s “revolution of common sense,” which you could also just call straighten up & fly right. We have got to get liberals to sing along…
It’s remarkable how juvenile, yet fun American pop culture used to be. Probably we can recover quite a bit of that.
I got this idea when Trump won & of course I thought of this hit:
I marvel at the missed opportunity for eight years straight. Let someone do a great Trump video with Nat playing this — it’s better than YMCA — it’ll get America dancing again!
My favorite Cole side is "When I Take My Sugar to Tea," but in terms of 1) common populist sense, and 2) Trump's comic magnetism, my nominees would be:
1) Roy Acuff's hillbilly "Stuck-Up Blues" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__A2dgWzN9w&ab_channel=RanchRadio
&
2) Derrick Morgan's rocksteady "The Conqueror" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnPIEPy4kLs&ab_channel=NormJordan Love that "eh-hee-hee-heh, eh-hee-heh-heh" --very Trumpy.