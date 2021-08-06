Don’t believe what you hear, Don’t believe what you see, If you just close your eyes, you can feel the enemy. U2, “Acrobat”

I suppose Bono meant the enemy inside of us, the one who dwells on the dark side of what Solzhenitsyn called the “barbed wire stretched across every heart,” and which Bono later spoke of as “your own spleen, your own hypocrisy, you…