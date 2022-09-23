I flew into Dulles last night. America was ready for me. I saw scenes I found typical & revealing, & I will present them for your judgment. First thing you see when you come to America is rather ugly airport architecture, decoration, & technology. I guess modern architecture is supposed to be functional, to amaze by how everything works technologically,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.