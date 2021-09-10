As I am about to launch an experiment in providing private college-level classes, going public tomorrow at at a 9/11 commemorative event, Titus’s post below on education and young men seemed coincidentally propitious, and to call me to lay my plans out here on Pomocon. I’m marketing the classes as “classical education,” and using slogans like these:
Gre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.