The attack on the men leading the change of direction in conservative institutions continues. Two weeks back, there was an attempted ouster at Heritage: 50-year-old Kevin Roberts was under attack. Now, it’s the turn of ISI, where there was an attempt to oust Johnny Burtka, who’s not quite 40 yet; the attempt has failed, leading to a public attack on him.

The fact that there’s even less of a pretext this time (the major accusation is, involving Curtis Yarvin in a four-way debate), together with the fact that the former president of ISI is leading the charge, shows as clearly as one could wish that this is a generational fight & that the political concern is the rise of Trump. Conservatives simply want to go back to 2015, whatever defeats might follow.

The open letter includes the complaint that the online audience for the new debates ISI has been hosting is 90% male. Burtka contrariwise is proud that the discussion he organized about what young men need now has three million views on X. You can listen to it yourself, see if you think these are admirable men talking or not. But what does conservatism have to offer young men in our time?

Another thing I noticed—the open letter names Larry Arnn, the president of Hillsdale (& my boss) as one of the people who refused to join the movement to oust Johnny. (Kevin Roberts also refused.)

Well, what we all have in common is, for one example, that we were all at NatCon: Arnn, Roberts, Burtka, myself—as well the men discussing the problems of young men in the Project Cosmos debate. That’s one alliance of institutions & leaders in the conservative movement. It’s explicitly pro-Trump. It tends to involve younger men who want to change the organizational & rhetorical arrangements that led to the catastrophe of the conservative movement from Bush to Obama to, then, a new lease on political life with Trump.

There are other institutions, other leaders, some more adversarial than others. Conservatism is now facing a rather nasty open conflict. Let’s see how it goes.