I started a Top 100 Movies project, by decades. The first post is here, looking at the masters & their masterworks:

Now let me show you the part of the list that deals with drama & comedy.

The Third Decade: Heroism

Mel Gibson, Apocalypto (2006)

Peter Jackson, Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2003)

David Mamet, Redbelt (2008)

John McTiernan, Basic (2003)

Jeff Nichols, Mud (2012)

Martin Scorsese, The Departed (2006)

Zack Snyder, Watchmen (2009)

Denis Villeneuve, Sicario (2015)

Peter Weir, Master & Commander (2003)

Wong Kar-wai, The Grandmaster (2013)

Most of these movies were unpopular, which is one reason they are not higher on the list. But they deserve a wide audience, & they could easily acquire it—some of them have indeed become cult films: Watchmen, Master & Commander, Apocalypto. Nine are Hollywood movies, but some of the directors aren’t: Weir is Australian, Jackson from New Zealand, Villeneuve is Canadian; the non-American is a Chinese director from Hong Kong—in short, this used to be the British Empire. They’re evidence of the great attraction Hollywood used to have for artists, as well as the need stars used to have for artists to beautify them. These three elements, the artist, the audience, & the producers, studios, stars—have fallen apart. The vision of America these artists had to offer has since been discredited & forgotten—it was that moment that got the artists to do their most daring work. The theme in most of them is the collapse of Progress & the abandonment of faith, beyond Progress, in God—or man alone. It is the instigation in the others.

The tendency of these stories is tragic. A tragedy is not merely a story with an unhappy end. Nor is tragedy the story of a hero. A tragic protagonist is merely human, more or less like you & me, although more interesting & more impressive—a man or woman who wishes to embody what we all represent. In America, that’s freedom. The attack on the tragic taste is a consequence of the victory of an egalitarian, atheist rationalism over American elites. Tragedy looks rightwing for that reason. Agony that isn’t oppression or poverty is not acceptable, since it implies there are higher human aspirations, indeed higher human types than “well-adjusted liberals.” Of course, there are deeper dangers with these stories. They imply or declare that making money is not a high aspiration, either. But also, they strongly question what we call religion—whether it is a community or a faith. One reason, nobody seems willing to live or die for it. The first step of this storytelling is raising that question, do the principles we profess summon or inspire champions? The second step, do those principles at all measure up to the predicament we’re in?

These are pre- & post-American stories. They demand that the American way of life be justified in light of a standard that goes beyond the limits of the continental democracy, or even beyond Enlightenment. That standard might be life or God, or it might be nature in some of these movies, but it is seldom pushed to the extreme. Watchmen would be an example of atheism forcing both Progress & the belief in Providence to a contradiction in an attempt to refute them. Apocalypto & The Lord of The Rings are about the advent of Christianity replacing a cruel polytheism organizing human sacrifices. The contradiction between love of honor & love of victory is also a principle in these dramas.

The Fourth Decade: Irony in America

Wes Anderson, The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Paul Thomas Anderson, Inherent Vice (2014)

Noah Baumbach, The Squid & The Whale (2005)

Brad Bird, The Incredibles (2004)

Shane Black, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Spike Jonze, Her (2013)

Jake Kasdan, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Guy Ritchie, Snatch (2000)

Ben Stiller, Tropic Thunder (2008)

Whit Stillman, Damsels In Distress (2011)

Comedy is the major genre that’s mostly dead in Hollywood. Comedy, moreover, is not an ordinary genre, it seems to go to a deeper aspect of human nature—tragedy & comedy seem to reflect complementary aspects of nature. The failure of comedy suggests very bad things about society; even aside from the philosophical reflection I suggested above, we have reason to believe that civilization has much to do with comedy, & it is at least true that almost every republican, democratic, free gov’t has involved comedy starting with Athens & Aristophanes.

But it’s very difficult to find impressive comedies in 21st c. Hollywood. Unlike most of the decades, this one is about America exclusively, since Americans don’t watch European or Asian comedies; there’s only one non-American film, but even it has an American star, & became a cult film. Yet, very few popular comedies are worth remembering: The Incredibles & Tropic Thunder are among them, because they are stories written with a broad audience in mind, the family dominated by the childish taste for animations & the young men dominated by the boyish taste for mockery. Most of the others depend on the patronage of the Oscars & the critics, without which Wes Anderson & Noah Baumbach would not have careers, nor Whit Stillman & Spike Jonze. As an elite pastime, comedy in the 21st c. became effete, apolitical, & perhaps excessively concerned with stylishness. This is why when elite taste turned to vulgar activism, comedy was destroyed—at that point, it no longer had much in common with popular taste nor any capacity for self-defense. The older observation that women aren’t really funny or comic has turned into the fear of female humorlessness wiping out fun. Only one of these movies features female protagonists—it’s funny, but only the excessively gentle Stillman is aware that female reform movements are funny.

Instead, most of these movies are either set in the past, when men ran America, or they construe their settings very narrowly, focusing on situations where men are still somehow themselves & can be made fun of. The major insight guiding these stories is the collapse of manliness. Their artistic merit comes from the observation of the great disparity between the aspirations of their protagonists in an egalitarian society & their real predicaments & missed opportunities, which are often very different than the fantasies that drive the protagonists. It is rarely the case that a protagonist orchestrates the plot of the movie. The reconciliation they effect is distinctly unsatisfying—presumably, this, more than the eccentric character of most of these protagonists, explains their unpopularity. The stories seem to serve primarily to educate people who notice these discrepancies between beautiful expectations & the ordinary life available.