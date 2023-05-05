AI & the moral question of bias
Some friends have produced this MIT video of a fictional engineering class discussing moral & political philosophy. It uses the instructional video format to bring to the surface the moral impulses that lead people to worry about AI, about the limits of their own knowledge, & about the moral teachings that we find most persuasive when it comes to questi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.