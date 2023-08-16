AI in entertainment: Questions for Marc Andreessen
The apostle of AI himself, Marc Andreessen has a question on Elon Musk’s X about AI/entertainment, & I feel capable of answering the latter part, being professionally concerned. So here are ten thoughts in three parts I’ve been working on this year:
How does the business work?
1. Are there way too many actors & are most going to disappear?
2. There are no …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.