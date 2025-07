French pop for the weekend. A song from 1993.

Alain Souchon is a Swiss singer born in Casablanca, successful for a while in France starting in the ‘70s.

Here’s his theme for a Truffaut movie, L’amour en fuite (1979), the conclusion of a series of films narrating the 20th c. life of a character fit for 19th c. novels:

Back where I started, here’s the album, it was a big hit in France 30 years back, it’s called C’est deja ca.