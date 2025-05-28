I did get to ask him a question across the room once at one of his Notre Dame Center for Ethics and Culture conference lectures (I described that exchange having to do with the common good here on the Pomocon Substack ).

I wrote him a letter- and he sent back a wonderful email, which I share below. I emailed him a second time to ask him if I could share the letter (he said yes), but I have never shared it publicly until now.



By way of background: As someone who got a mainly Straussian political science education at Claremont, I wrote to ask MacIntyre what he thought of Harry Jaffa’s book Thomism and Aristotelianism in 2010. When MacIntyre wrote the 1984 Postscript to the 2nd edition of After Virtue, before he had reverted to Catholicism and adopted Thomism as his philosophy, he stated his reasons for not doing so:

“From the moment that biblical religion and Aristotelianism encountered one another the question of the relationship of claims about the human virtues to claims about divine law and divine commandments required an answer. Any reconciliation of biblical theology and Aristotelianism would have to sustain a defence of the thesis that only a life constituted in key part by obedience to law could be such as to exhibit fully those virtues without which human beings cannot achieve their telos. Any justified rejection of such a reconciliation would have to give reasons for denying that thesis. The classic statement and defence of that thesis is of course by Aquinas; and the most cogent statement of the case against it is in an unduly neglected minor modern classic, Harry V. Jaffa's commentary on Aquinas' commentary on the Nicomacbean Ethics, Tbomism and Aristotelianism (Chicago, 1952).” (p278)





Something had to have changed from 1984 when he wrote that- and 2010 when he had accepted Catholicism and Thomism. So I wrote MacIntyre and asked what had changed- he wrote me back this wonderful letter. Enjoy: