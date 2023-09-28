Amazon & Tolkien
Progress as Fantasy
Amazon, like other entertainment studios, has been looking for a hit as big as Game of Thrones for quite a few years. That series seems for now forgotten, but it has in fact already led to a successful HBO spinoff, so let’s first turn our attention to this show, which I reviewed for Acton, to remind people how popular it is & how it’s built on immoralit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.