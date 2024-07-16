I don’t usually deal in prophecy, but let me make an exception. This was the best speech at NatCon, I bow before David Azerrad—more importantly, this is the formal statement of the hopes & beliefs, the anger & the humiliation of the best of his generation & of mine, as well as younger people, if only they had the education. David offers the most intelli…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.