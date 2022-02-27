AMERICAN UNDERDOG Studies
The Rams won another Superbowl- this time in their Los Angeles rendition. When I was younger I remember cheering on the Rams when they were in St. Louis- they had GREAT teams with Kurt Warner as Quarterback there.
The timing of a new movie about Kurt Warner’s life story could not have been any better- and the movie is outstanding. AMERICAN UNDERDOG is t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.