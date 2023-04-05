A very respectable man, Mr. R.J. Snell, who runs academic programs for the Witherspoon Institute, which in turn publishes Public Discourse, has published in that journal a transcript of an exhortation to decency he offered young conservatives recently. It seems to me a failure on the whole & very revealing in two parts. To rush to his conclusion:
In our …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.