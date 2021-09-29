Angela Merkel, retiree at 67
The most important politician in Europe in the 21st c. has finally retired, with disheartening consequences for herself, her party, maybe even her country & the EU—this is only typical of politics, since so few very successful politicians know when to retire. It's a melancholy fact of human affairs that piling success on success almost always leads to g…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.