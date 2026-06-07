Communism almost beat George Orwell this May Day: Here’s my latest film essay on Animal Farm. Andy Serkis (Gollum) was allowed to make a passion project, & his passion is the fable Animal Farm, but his idea of a story is, the techno-capitalists are the villain & the communist hero is voiced by a transgender actor! Everything you could want, peak woke era casting & storytelling. Then it fortunately bombed!

Gross humor for kids is the new anti-totalitarianism, don’t worry about Stalin! Yet another surprise—the distributor is Angel Studios, supposedly a Christian conservative business!

Read the essay—I talk about the three adaptations of the story, from 1954 to 1999 to 2025!