Over at my NEW SUBSTACK, Dissident Conservative, I have published my first post, “Dissident Conservative and Its Mission.” Please go read it, spread the news far and wide, and subscribe!

(And if you see any errors of set-up, let me know!)

I have started this new stack as a way to better focus my writings on the topic I have been the most concerned about the last three years, the Suppression of the story of the century, the Covid-vaxxes’ killing millions across the globe, and the self-betrayal revealed by most conservative leaders’ participation in that Suppression.

I have a great need to dialogue with my fellow Covid/Vax Disaster dissidents, aka Medical Freedom Movement folks, and with the remnant of conservatives who understand how serious a sin the Suppression really is. A new substack will facilitate this—someone who hears of my work on the Suppression won’t come here and be confused by a bunch of posts in row in which we’re talking mainly about films and philosophers! It is also a way to keep the emails of PoMoCon’s subscribers (thank you for your support over these four years!) from overflowing. I have liked our “group-stack” format, but with all three of our main authors, Titus Techera, CJ Wolfe, and myself, writing more regularly these days, my taking most of my writing elsewhere will ease the traffic congestion.

This change is a friendly one, with Titus and CJ wishing me the best, and I want our readers to know it has not been provoked by any dispute. Any of us, however, would admit it reflects certain differences. Obviously, I have long felt the conservative part in the Suppression is a topic of higher priority than Titus and CJ have.

And as some of you will have noticed, I think the Suppression could lead to a fundamental split in conservatism as a political movement, and, that I could come to feel bound by my own conscience to help stoke and initiate such division. Were that to happen, the more “catholic” relation of PostModernConservatism to the conservative movement would inevitably come into conflict with my understanding of my duty.

Nonetheless, I will remain a contributor here at PostModernConservative, though my contributions will become much less frequent. I could fall into a pattern of doing more of my cultural and scholarly essays over here, and more of my political and Covid/Vax Disaster posts at Dissident Conservatism. We’ll see.

This is a good moment to thank Titus and CJ Wolfe for their work on this stack over the years, and to especially thank Titus for starting it. As it turned out, I really needed the opportunity I’ve had through it to regularly write about the events of day, culture, and certain scholarly topics. While, in retrospect, it was fitting timing in mid-2016 to have been forced by National Review Online’s self-trimming to end the PostModern Conservative group blog headed by Peter Augustine Lawler, by 2021, when Titus started the new substack version of it--regrettably without Lawler, who passed away in 2017—I was quite ready to return to blog-like writing. For I needed to be able to sort out my thoughts about the new era, the one characterized by the horrible events of 2020, and before a sympathetic audience. So this stack has been dear to me, and very important for my development as a thinker. I heartily thank Titus for pushing us into this endeavor, and for his generosity throughout it.

Again, I hope most of PostModernConservative’s regular readers will decide to frequent both Pomocon and my new Dissident Conservative. And please, on both sides encourage us with subscriptions free or paid!

But to any of you who as result of this change come to read my work less frequently, or seldom at all, I again thank you for your support (and tolerance) of my work here