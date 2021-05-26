Earlier this week I wrote a very wonkish post about the history of tax policy and the future of the SALT deduction (which I argued bails out blue states). I’d like to continue writing these posts every once in awhile, in the tradition of Pete Spiliakos on the POMOCON blog. Carl is right that in politics alot of times “the devil (or the angel) is in the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.