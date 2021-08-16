Yesterday, August 15, Kabul fell, in a repeat of the Vietnam War collapse of Saigon, back in 1975. Then on August 15, 1979, Francis Ford Coppola’s last masterpiece came out, Apocalypse Now, the culmination of a decade’s work, the most astonishing successes a right-wing artist has had in American cinema: Patton (1970), The Godfather (1972), The Godfather…