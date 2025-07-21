The founder of modern political philosophy, Niccolo Machiavelli, critiqued what came before as naive. Ancient and medieval philosophy aimed too high- they “dreamed up republics and kingdoms that bear no resemblance to experience and never existed in reality;” Machiavelli cautions that “in a world where most people are not good, you’ll end up badly.” He would say in The Prince, therefore: aim at the low but solid goals of security and acquisition, rather than virtue in your political regime.

But Machiavelli himself was a teacher of evil. In claiming what he did, Machiavelli attacked a strawman version of ancient and medieval philosophy. Those who have actually read ancient and medieval philosophy know that those authors were completely aware of the fallible nature of human beings- and saw that as no reason to give up the high. As our Lord in the Gospel says: “Listen carefully: I am sending you out like sheep among wolves; so be wise as serpents, and innocent as doves.”

The clearest proofs I can give that Machiavelli was lying about ancient and medieval philosophy come from Aristotle. If you ever take a course on Aristotle’s Politics, yes- you will read several chapters on the best regime in speech (the pan basileus or universal king), but also many chapters on the best achievable regime in practice (a mixed regime). And even more surprising is what comes up in Book V, on the preservation of different forms of government against civil strife. Yes- Aristotle tells us how to preserve good regimes such as monarchies and republics… but he also tells the tyrant how to preserve a terrible regime! It is the same exact lessons on how to hold onto power that Machiavelli offers in the Prince.



A question that a reader of Aristotle’s Politics must ask himself is: why does Aristotle include this information on the dirty, machiavellian arts? The answer that has always made sense to me is that Aristotle was offering his students a kind of Defense Against the Dark Arts class (to borrow a phrase from Harry Potter).

In order to defeat a tyrant, it helps a would-be revolutionary to know what tactics the enemy will employ against him. The tricks have been known since Xenophon wrote the Hiero: employ a secret police to rat out the resistance, distract people from the serious problems of society through bread giveaways and circus entertainment, and prevent associations of friends from forming and speaking out against your tyranny. Aristotle also offers a second way for tyrants to avoid being overthrown: namely, to stop violating the common good of the citizens and morph into a monarchy. Aristotle’s Politics is full of surprises- especially if you had been taking Machiavelli’s word about it.

This summer I finished reading Aristotle’s Rhetoric for the first time, and I discovered more “Defense Against the Dark Arts” lessons in it as well. Rhetoric is an art not a science because of its inexact nature, but it is a very necessary art to be studied Aristotle thinks. Rhetoric in general had a bad name among some philosophers such as Aristotle’s teacher Plato, because of use the Sophists had put it to: making the weaker arguments appear stronger. But as Scott Crider points out in his newly published book, Aristotle’s Rhetoric for Everbody, there are at least five good reasons why even philosophers should study and employ rhetoric:

The first reason is this: Truth and justice are naturally stronger than falsity and injustice, so, if all other circumstances are equal yet truth or justice is less persuasive than falsity and injustice, the fault must be in the rhetor, the audience or both… such neglect and failure is shameful… The second reason rhetoric is useful is that Aristotle does not believe that all audiences can be taught; they have to be persuaded… The third reason is that arguing two sides of any case is very useful for understanding that case and being persuasive about it… The fourth reason is really just an ancient Greek thing, but it may still have traction: Aristotle thinks that rhetoric is useful the way martial arts are; you should be able to defend yourself physically and verbally… The fifth and last reason… “And if it be objected that one who uses such power of speech unjustly might do great harm, that is a charge which may be made in common against all good things except virtue, and above all against the things that are most useful, as strength, health, wealth, generalship. A man can confer the greatest of benefits by a right use of these, and inflict the greatest of injuries by using them wrongly” (Rhetoric, book I, chapter 1).

One needs to study what may first appear “dark arts” in rhetoric for those reasons- basically, for the good side to avoid “ending up badly,” as Machiavelli would say.

Aristotle himself offers some unusually negative thoughts about human fallibility in his section on the passions: “since most people are worse rather than better, unable to resist a chance to gain, and cowardly amid dangers, it is for the most part a frightening thing to have oneself at the mercy of anyone else” (book II, chapter 5).

Aristotle is anything but naive about criminal motives in his section on courtroom rhetoric: “those who most of all believe it to be in their power to commit injustice without penalty are people who have ability in speaking, have practical skill, have experience in various conflicts, if they have a lot of friend and are rich. They believe they have this power most of all if they themselves are in the classes of people just mentioned, but failing that, also when they have friends or servants or partners of those sorts belonging to them, since by these means it is possible for them to act, go undetected, and not pay the just penalty” (book I, chapter 12). Aristotle was not unfamiliar with scum, in other words.

The excuses criminals use to try to slip out of punishment are discussed in the section on arrangement of arguments: “…one who has committed an injustice may set off one thing against another, saying that if it was harmful it was still a beautiful thing to do, or if it was painful it was still beneficial, or somethings else like that. Another topic is to say what happened was a mistake, a piece of bad luck, or a matter of necessity… Or one may offset the deed with its motive, saying that one did not mean to do the harm but so-and-so, or did not do that which one is being attacked for, but caused harm accidentally” (book III, chapter 15).

Aristotle includes a long list of “sham” enthymemes, apparently cogent arguments that contain fallacies- a list that is continued in another work, Sophistical Refutations. These include all the arts of demagoguery (hard or soft)- “using ambiguity”, “trumping up or undermining a case by horribilizing it,” arguing “from something incidental,” “taking what is not the cause to be the cause,” “leaving out the when and the how,” and in general “making the weaker argument the stronger” (book II, chapter 24).

Last but not least, at the very end of The Rhetoric, Aristotle advises when to use humor: “As for jokes… Gorgias was speaking rightly when he said one ought to defuse the seriousness of his opponents with a joke and their joking with seriousness… there is a discussion in the Poetics of the various forms of joking, some of which are and some of which are not fit for use by a civilized person, so one may choose what fits him” (book III, chapter 18). That part of the Poetics of Aristotle on Comedy was unfortunately lost to history (or maybe it’s not a mistake that the monks lost it?!), but from the Rhetoric itself we can tell that Aristotle was fully aware of the dirty jokes sometimes used to mock other speakers… he just didn’t think a “civilized person” should use all of them.

A great, but underappreciated, Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher

As Federalist 51 says, “experience has taught mankind the necessity of auxiliary precautions.” The reason is: the devil knows Latin, and so do the Machiavellians. Caesar studied rhetoric with Cicero, after all. So one should know about the Machiavellian arts, to avoid ending up badly.