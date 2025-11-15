Secretary Pete Hegseth gave an important policy speech last week. The title of the speech is a paraphrase of an older phrase made famous by FDR in one of his fireside chats, on December 29, 1940, “arsenal of democracy.” There is, indeed, a similarity of purpose, turning American industry to production for war; but of course, there is also a great dissimilarity: America is not at war now, nor is it likely to get involved in anything like WWII in the near future. Hegseth is hoping, rather, to prevent the kind of defenselessness that encourages war. Another great dissimilarity: America in 1940 was only beginning to shift from a free society to one largely controlled by the state, where the primary activity is taxing & regulating, not commerce. Now, Hegseth is trying to move in the opposite direction, hence the insistence on freedom. In order to help industry & therefore war industry, he has to promise to mount a continuous attack on the bureaucracies that have crippled industry.

Listen to the whole speech, it’s quite important. Read the transcript here, better yet. On X, it’s already got about 890,000 views (see here) on the SecWar account, it’s significantly more popular across the multitude of social media & accounts… Below, I’ll run through the kinds of difficulties facing the American military when it comes to (1) personnel, (2) weapons systems, (3) industry, & (4) grand strategy to give you a vision of the political change we are involved in. The question of the arsenal, wrapped in the question of freedom. But before that, I’d like to applaud Hegseth (& his writers) for returning to Rumsfeld’s pre-9/11 attempt to fix the military, which was noble & farsighted. So much of our politics now is an attempt to make right certain mistakes, especially of the last generation…