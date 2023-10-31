Arsenic & Old Lace
Halloween podcast
Happy Halloween! Celebrate properly, with a black & white movie. I recommend a Halloween farce from 1944, Arsenic & Old Lace, directed by Frank Capra & starring Cary Grant, Peter Lorre, Jack Carson, & Raymond Massey. You can think of it as the immigrant’s revenge on the American WASPs. It takes place in Brooklyn, by a graveyard, & you wouldn’t believe m…
