I haven’t written in a while here on the Widespread Covid-Vax Deaths and Harms Story, nor on the Suppression of that story, nor on the to-this-date cooperation by nearly all conservative leaders, pundits, and editors in that Suppression.

My last round of big essays on all that, beginning with “The Purpose of Open Journalism and Free Speech,” centered on the trio of “The Rationales of the Knowing Suppressors” essays, parts one, two, and three, and finished with “What Suppression Is Not,” wore me out, and then the election was upon us. And I haven’t yet, for various reasons, written a piece speculating, alongside every other Covid/Vax Disaster writer, whether MAGA-in-power will betray genuine-MAHA.

Obviously, genuine MAHA logically and practically requires agency data releases and research projects on what the Covid-Vaxxes did. To do such releases and projects was a hinted-but-never-articulated promise made to Kennedy’s supporters in exchange for voting Trump. Now if such Trump admin actions do happen, which I think is the slightly more likely bet at present, they will of necessity destroy the conservative side of the Suppression in journalism and politician discourse. The Reckoning will be upon us.

Doomed to betrayal? Either by Trump, or to himself betray the dissidents?

I.e., genuine MAHA cannot be limited to food-dye stuff. Or to new commissions investigating the schedule of pre-2020 vaccines. Trump hasn’t a prayer of even denting the chronic disease rate, unless his lieutenants open the book on the Covid-Vaxxes.

I hope to write soon about the decision-situation the uncertainty about what Trump will do places our dear Supservatives in; but for now, here’s two recent comments I left on Bill Rice Jr.’s substack, which illustrate where my thinking is now.

The context for the first is a comment made by the Laura Kasner, a key dissident activist and writer, alongside her ally Tom Haviland, who focuses on the Hirschman clots—she made it on a Bill Rice, Jr. post, “Everything Is a Lie, Part 2”:

I'm beginning to think there is a consorted effort to ignore our findings. Tom met with Tucker in September and handed him the clots... [she means some of the vials of preserved specimens] We thought that we might hear from Tucker after the election, but yet still crickets. I know that Joe Rogan told his buddy Alex Jones that he needed to interview Richard Hirschman - and Alex indeed did… I do not understand why Rogan would say this and yet not interview Richard himself. Can you imagine what would happen if these two (actual) journalists reported our findings? Perhaps that is the point...

Bill Rice Jr. replied:

That's a distressing update on Tucker and Joe Rogan. It's like I've told you and Tom all along, the embalmers' clots are the litmus test and the most seismic "tell" about all the huge lies. The pictures are self explanatory. No deduction required. You don't have to read a 200-page complex study. Tucker must know this. I suspect he doesn't want to embarrass President Trump, who apparently still thinks the vaccines saved millions of lives.

I replied to both Krasner and Rice with this:

They’re probably thinking this way: A.) Not clear the public (and the markets) can handle the truth. Up until Nov. 5, that required one (they thought) to not risk Trump's re-election with it, and one's clout with insider-Trumpers. B.) One new rationale for suppression is: gotta wait until Trump really is in power. "Really is in power" = has been in office for at least 50-100 days, w/ his major moves against Swamp in play, with no signs yet of deep-state coup. As it remains unclear how much power deep-state has, best not to overtly antagonize it, by putting every Covid-vax criminal, esp. the ones in DOD and intel agencies, on notice that they will be exposed. C.) But the new rationale is also: in the coming Trump-revolutionary period (which might also be dubbed a "Counter-Revolution" against that of the Woke Bureaucrats--see N.S. Lyons), we need the public to focus on C, Q, X, Y, and Z. Or is it B, D, Q, W, and Z? Doesn't matter. What matters is that those in the Trump orbit are thinking narrative, narrative, narrative. Have to control it, they think, and to think such control is possible, because so much turmoil and new revelations will be coming at the public, that its reactions are fundamentally black-box. Gotta gut the main agencies before the Trump-revolution loses steam. The Empire will Strike Back at some point, likely at some point they think they can get enough common opinion to go with them on some new set of issues. Gotta do the gutting first, with maximum consensus, and those clots and such mess that up. Later, the rationale goes, there will be time for looking into all that. But to point C, my basic reply is: “Will there ever?” Consider, there is no chance in hell most guys like Rogan and Carlson didn't know about things such as the clots or the all-cause mortality all the way back in 2022 or at least 2023. So they know that they, and nearly all conservative or alternative journalists and pundits, have been guilty of journalistic suppression, and so if the Reckoning really comes, it has a good chance of exposing them on that. Not just them, but 99 out of 100 conservative leaders, politicians etc. So the thing to do is to get a winking game going among the conservative and Trumpist leaders: "I won't expose you, you don't expose me, we keep relying on the public not wanting to face It and their own complicity, and on Trump himself being implicated in various sins on this. Deal?" The Wild Card in all this is RFK and the implicit promises Trump made in getting him on board. But if they can somehow get him and his ilk (Bannon, esp.) to partially-betray the medical freedom movement, if Trump is prepared to force that betrayal, and RFK compromised enough to submit to it, the plan is to run with indefinite suppression, gradually eroded over the years but only so much so as to be able to keep permitting the "plausible innocent ignorance" excuse. "I didn't know! I couldn't have known!" The indefinite suppression will permit the Truth to dribble out so that the public eventually will have most of the key facts before it, say, in 2035. The operation of this suppression will be the sign that all "conservative principles" have been ditched in favor of a Rightist Narrativism. (And of course the non-conservative institutions--including alas, most church/synagogue ones--can be relied on keep up the front of denial they have all through 2020-2024, for these institutions were even more complicit in the Lies than conservative ones!) The constant refrain of our brave new Right Narrativists will be, "Well, we only lie, manipulate, and suppress 30% or so of the time, whereas the Biden cabal wanted to subject everyone to a 90% Narrativist regime! We had to do it, because otherwise they would have won." I honestly don't think, however, that the integrity of a number of players, Kennedy and Bannon esp., will allow this. But I know many hope it can be done.

The second comment I made was further below, to the same post, adding onto an invitation the essential Transcriber B put out there to any embalmers who’ve been seeing the novel clots to contact her, so that she can include their testimony in her transcription. I expanded this specific invitation into a more general exhortation directed to all who’ve participated in any way in the cover-ups and suppressions: