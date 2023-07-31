High-school. The 80s. My buddies and I are at the community movie-plex, and I’m too cool for them already, getting (belatedly, actually) into “new wave,” U2, R.E.M. and even the Paisley Underground, and they still love the heavy metal I did last year, and they probably want to see this new Pee-Wee Herman movie just because the god-awful Twisted Sister…