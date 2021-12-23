Ben Sixsmith, Noughties
American Cinema Foundation Podcast 200
Hey, folks! This is the 200th episode of the ACF podcast—just in time for Christmas, here’s my conversation with my friend Ben Sixsmith about his first volume of short stories, Noughties: Eleven Echoes of a Dismal Decade. It’s a funny look at British decadence in the 21st c.—you can read it on a weekend afternoon, you'll laugh, you'll—well, you won't cr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.