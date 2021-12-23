Hey, folks! This is the 200th episode of the ACF podcast—just in time for Christmas, here’s my conversation with my friend Ben Sixsmith about his first volume of short stories, Noughties: Eleven Echoes of a Dismal Decade. It’s a funny look at British decadence in the 21st c.—you can read it on a weekend afternoon, you'll laugh, you'll—well, you won't cr…