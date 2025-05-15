When I teach the Presidency (usually once a year), I always assign a book called Presidential Command by Peter Rodman about the way Presidents since Truman have organized their WH staffs and cabinets. Rodman especially highlights the differences we see between Presidents with regard to their National Security Councils and State departments.

Nixon's first term was a paradigm example of a Presidency where cabinet involvement was minimized and staff was maximized- because Nixon was paranoid and only trusted Kissinger, his National Security Advisor.

This new book out by CNN’s Jake Tapper suggests that the Biden administration is another example like Nixon- except in this case, cabinet officials report being neglected, not mistrusted by the President. It sounds pretty damning

