Bob D. on Thucydides
A Section of Bob Dylan’s Literary Autobiography, and a Too-Brief Glance at the Greatness of Mary Nichols
Bob Dylan has published his second late-career book of prose, The Philosophy of Modern Song. It’s $45 and looks a like a coffee-table book, just in time for Christmas shopping. To get an idea of its deliberate oddness, especially in its overall concept and writing, here’s a NYT review.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.