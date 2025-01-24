Christianity in cinema is not usually impressive in our times. Especially interesting is the weakness of storytelling when it comes to contemporary stories. Whatever one may say about old stories, recounting the events of the 20th century, for example, means confronting the various opinions & “the climate of opinion” that are largely inimical to religion & perhaps often enough also inimical, or at least indifferent, to morality. So it’s very hard to display character or explore its connection to God.

I thought about all this in watching a new movie about a new martyr, Dietrich Bonhoeffer. You can read all about it at L&L—I’ll lead you off with the praise for the movie: