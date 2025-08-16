Earlier in the summer I wrote up some ideas I had been considering a long time about Booker T Washington. The American Mind was kind enough to publish them last week. After it was published, I was honored to receive complimentary responses from POMOCON’s own Carl Eric Scott and Chris Flannery, one of the founders of our Claremont crew.



Carl is correct that “Wolfe ultimately sides more with Pieper” when it comes to the leisure question. However, I side more with Booker T when in it comes to the work question.



I poised these two thinkers (Booker T and Pieper) against each other to show that one need not accept Dubois’ refutation of Booker T. You can instead compliment what’s missing in Booker T with Pieper, instead of Dubois.

There are several good reasons for reading Booker T this way I think. Fully accepting Dubois’ refutation means accepting ideas about race and economics that are incompatible with the American political tradition- and outright falsehoods. I have in mind certain strange “pan African” beliefs about race Dubois espoused (especially about ancient Egypt), and the reductivism of Dubois’ Marxist views of labor and capital.



Chris Flannery points out that due to the effectiveness of Dubois’ refutations, Booker T. Washington was discredited in the black community- and among the baby boomer generation Booker T was less read than he was a generation before.

The truth is, WEB Dubois' Souls of Black Folk did not give Booker T's ideas the credit they deserved. Dubois attacks Booker T not by taking up his text or his logos- he only takes up Booker T's ethos, in order to dismiss him. (This reminds me of the way the original George Washington was attacked by Jeffersonian critics. They knew that Washington's life story lent so much to his rhetorical power.) Dubois doesn't use the exact words "Uncle Tom," but that's the clear implication when he wrote: “Mr. Washington represents in Negro thought the old attitude of adjustment and submission.” We are always told what Booker T thinks; Dubois never takes up Booker T's points squarely. He ascribes motives to Booker T that he never would have agreed with. The insult Dubois musters against Washington was that he was “commercialist”- “bourgeois” we might say. What Dubois offered was not was not “honest and earnest” criticism, but ad hominem.



If we turn to the actual text of Booker T Washington, we find a brilliant focus on how work is needed to live a good life- any good life, black or white, menial laborer or intellectual. He believed segregation and other discriminatory barriers could not stop such a man. A thriving black economy even during segregation times is evidence Booker T was right. WEB Dubois' Marxist determinism, his belief in a "talented tenth" and other rigid classes, was flawed- bunk economics. Dubois’ admonition to "Let workers work, let thinkers think" ignores the fact that thinkers need to work too. And who puts each man into the 90%? Through work one of those people might have found he was part of the 10%. For Dubois, you are just stuck there until the government changes its laws. For Booker T, you should fight to get the laws changed- but you can do something to advance yourself even before the laws are changed.



This is not to say there were not beautiful parts to WEB' Dubois’ book. His book just isn’t as good as Booker T’s. Up from Slavery is timeless- and so is Leisure the Basis of Culture.