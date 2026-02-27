I am a huge fan of Booker T Washington’s book, Up from Slavery (1901). I think he makes a unique contribution to the philosophy of work, and why it has dignity.

Recently I picked up one of Booker T’s follow up books, Working with the Hands (1904). The part I have read so far is right along the lines of what he said in the earlier book about work- but it is even more philosophical. To be precise, he uses language reminiscent of phenomenology. I have no idea whether Booker T was conversant with those German philosophers (I very much doubt it). But his ideas about work definitely run parallel to theirs; I have not been read these philosophers for years, but they are the first thing that comes to mind on reading Booker T. It makes sense why Pope John Paul II’s encyclical Laborem Exercens, on the dignity of work, also sounds similar to what Booker T. He wrote:

…When I saw and realised that all this was a creation of my own hands, my whole nature began to change. I felt a self-respect, an encouragement, and a satisfaction that I had never before enjoyed or thought possible… I found myself, through this experience, getting rid of the idea which had gradually become a part of me, that the head meant everything and the hands little in working endeavour, and that only to labour with the mind was honourable while to toil with the hands was unworthy and even disgraceful… While I have never wished to underestimate the awakening power of purely mental training, I believe that this visible, tangible contact with nature gave me inspirations and ambitions which could not have come in any other way. I favour the most thorough mental training and the highest development of mind, but I want to see these linked with the common things of the universal life about our doors.

That last point, about contact with nature, could have been written by Martin Heidegger in his Question Concerning Technology. And Heidegger’s teacher, Edmund Husserl, could have written these lines- very reminiscent of his slogan “Back to the things themselves”:

The work of the farm had a similar kind of influence upon my views of relative values in education. I soon learned that there was a great difference between studying about things and studying the things themselves, between book instruction and the illumination of practical experience.

Booker T Washington urged his students to engage with “the life world”, as Fredrich Nietzsche called it:

I found young men and women who had acquired considerable education, but it seemed to be limited to memorising certain rules in grammar and arithmetic. Some of them had studied both the classic and modern languages, and I discovered students who could solve problems in arithmetic and algebra which I could not master.



Yet I could not escape the conviction that the more abstract these problems were, and the further they were removed from the life the people were then living, or were to live, the more stress seemed to be placed upon them. One of the saddest features was to find here and there instances of those who had studied what was called "art" or "instrumental music," in other words "the elegant accomplishments," but who were living in houses where there was no sign of beauty or system. There was not the slightest indication that this art or these accomplishments had had or ever would have any influence upon the life in the homes of these people.

Booker T urges us to work- not in an alienated way, as Karl Marx might put it:

There is a vast difference between working and being worked. Being worked means degradation; working means civilisation…

The methods in vogue for getting enough out of the soil to keep body and soul together were crude in the extreme. The people themselves referred to this heart-breaking effort as "making a living." I wanted to teach them how to make more than a living.

***

I don’t know what to make of all these philosophical resonances in Booker T Washington’s later works- but they are definitely there.







