My friends never write movies, or almost never. Well, my friend Daniel Miller has written one—Borderline, an Anglo-Danish romance about art & women, love turning to horror in the age of social media. He’s a social media scam artist from Copenhagen, in branding, who once dabbled in poetry; she’s a failed writer in London, where they meet cute at an art show. He’s shallow, but gets paid, she’s crazy & poor; they try to recapture their teenage years, the yearning for romance, & it ruins them. Even a small weakness, an openness to love that might merely be habit or an act can lead to misery. A first movie that shows promise—each scene handled with decision, coming together in 80 minutes.

The story is what you’d expect: We’ve had two centuries of what we might call, the artist’s attempted revenge on the bourgeoisie. What’s shocking about Borderline is also perhaps expected by now, but only rarely shown in movies, the debasement of the hedonism of the 20th c., the self-degradation of women in the age of feminism, in short, the collapse of morality. One almost wants to say, this is the reduction of the truth to the ugly truth, which strangely enough leaves us quite confident in the truth. For my part, I tend to avoid sordid things & I cannot recommend anyone watch it unless art house cinema appeals to you, but I’m curious about right-wing art, which involves an examination of & an attack on the hedonism of the modern project. The focus on pleasure involves ignorance of the limits on pleasure—madness, for example, but also man’s natural longing for morality. These things return to take their revenge, as misfit pieces in a human puzzle that both indicate & cause a kind of monstrosity. There is real merit in clarity about these issues & Borderline succeeds on almost all counts.

The direction of Marco Sandeman is technically competent & yet it’s the weakest part of Borderline, it doesn’t have vision & it accordingly doesn’t have focus or even a point of view. There are three orientations aesthetically in the movie. (1) The contemporary art scene, which is not so much a scene as a hangout, & it’s not, obviously, as much about art as it is about a kind of tired vanity, with dishonest therapeutic tinges here & there, & it’s not contemporary, it’s a generation behind. As a setting, it invites the artist to resolve it to its components: in their failure as artists, these figures show their basic passions. (The high point of the direction, of course, is the female performances, Natalia Tena & Marie Bach Hansen, but Mads Reutner has a few good scenes of his own; the actresses are not accomplished, they can’t get across a anything deep or sound, but they have some experience, a certain skill in displaying dissatisfaction—one feels that they could have taken even more direction—the collapse of hedonism deserves attention.) (2) The post-industrial city in which only products of industry remain, from cars to skyscrapers, increasingly as playthings of the creative class. Again, this is a matter of decadence turned artistically to purpose—resolution to elements, the leftovers of civilization set the standard for criticizing the unseriousness of the “bobos” & their modern minimalism. (3) Social media as the last mechanism for creativity, the technology that helps along the pharmacology & the therapy of restless, but pretentious people who experience their situation as prison; their resignation shows they take reassurance in abstract images of systems as well as in random events. A director with a vision would put these elements together.

The script has other strengths than the story; the dialogue is occasionally clever, at a level above the obvious cleverness of the age of sarcasm, but its real success comes from the accumulation of details, painting not only the social & psychological picture of the two protagonists, but the unhappiness of the times, as banal as inevitable, since it comes with jargon, with a kind of authority, as though there were a science of individuality which certified vicious behavior according to a manual for individuation through transgression. The script compliments this characterization with a plot that relentlessly escalates, showing a loss of self-control that follows from the conceit of the characters, yet without any possibility of dropping that conceit. Middle-aged people are trapped, partly because they are convinced that their way of life is unsustainable, indefensible. The dialogue could use significant improvement, but above all the conclusion bears revisiting.