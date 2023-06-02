I have a new podcast, a conversation with David Polansky about the 1943 Powell-Pressburger movie The Life & Death Of Col. Blimp, a wartime picture about British wars from the Boer War to the Great War to the then-ongoing WWII. The best thing to come from British war propaganda &, indeed, a work of art. I talked to David about English character & the que…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.