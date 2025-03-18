My writings on Covid-matters focus a.) on the suppression of the most shocking aspect of the Covid/Vax Disaster, the widespread—tens of millions widespread—deaths and injuries from the Covid-19 vaxxes, and b.) on how “our” “conservatives” play a key role in that democracy-betraying suppression to this day.

That’s my main angle of attack.

Jeffrey Tucker’s main angle has been the unprecedented sins of the lockdowns, and related tyrannical aspects of the response to Covid. That angle has long shaped the Brownstone Institute, the scholarly/journalist/punditry organization he is the founder and president of, and it is reflected in what likely stands as the Institute’s most impressive publication to date, its 11-part "Covid Response at Five Years."

For an entryway into the series, read this concluding segment, and use the tool at the bottom to navigate back to the other pieces. Here’s a taste:

Five years later, fundamental questions remain unanswered, and threats are unabated. The origins of the pandemic remain clouded in confidentiality and mystery. There has been no effort to curb the extra-constitutional excesses of the Intelligence Community. President Trump’s appointments of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Marty Makary present an opportunity for reform, but the pharmaceutical industry maintains its outsized and pernicious influence on government. Their liability shields remain intact… Many people have learned, lost faith in authority, and swear that they will not comply next time. It’s not so easy for industries that must comply or else lose their right to do business. When the health inspector tells the chicken farmer to slaughter his stock because of a PCR test, not complying will only lead to permanent closure. In other words, the lockdowns and mandates can easily come not through the front door but through the back door, basement, or attic. It is an undeniable truth that the entire machine that unleashed mayhem is still in place.

I share all of Tucker and company’s outrage. And if you read their series, you’ll see all the receipts they have gathered. Don’t miss it.