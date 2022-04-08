Bruce Willis essay & podcast
ACF-Radio Free Hillsdale Middlebrow podcast
So I wrote last week about the troubles plaguing Willis and how we should remember his career. Well, it's my job as a film critic to help along that remembering: Here's my essay at Law & Liberty, focusing on Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995), the third instalment in the franchise, trying to show that action movies were very serious about the threats to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.