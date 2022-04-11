It is sad to lose Bruce Willis- he was a great actor and played characters we as Americans should admire. Titus wrote well about Die Hard: With a Vengeance, but this episode had me dwelling on a scene from the first Die Hard movie- the last one with Hans, Holly, and John all in the same room.
The part where he throws down his gun: Holly is shocked to see…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.