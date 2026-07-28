My friend Wade Stotts has done something fun & perhaps even impressive: He took two of the great Buster Keaton movies, The General & Steamboat Bill, Jr., & gave them a new musical background. He chose old music, mostly from the period the story is set in, as opposed to the 1920s, when these movies were made, then edited for effect. Playing at directing rather than composing.

I recommend them—Buster Keaton was great, remarkably acrobatic as well as witty: Watch on Canon. Also, Wade talked to our common friend Jon Harris about all his cultural criticism as well, which is reliably humorous. We should somehow get Wade a job as a late night comedian…