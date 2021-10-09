A boomer I respect shared this article by a British political reporter, a Mr. Brendan O’Neill, about Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix Special, Closer, the burning political issue in Britain these days, I guess. So I discovered that this dude has discovered very heaven & the way to get there: A British Political Reporter Figures Out How To Reform The Woke:
Ch…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.