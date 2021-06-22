Carl's Rock Songbook, No. 124: Van Morrison, "Where Have All the Rebels Gone"
Rock's 2020 Conformism
As reported in the last number, Morrison released “No More Lockdowns” in October of 2020, along with three other songs questioning typical lockdown-policies Many establishment mouthpieces denounced those songs as dangerous, and various Potemkin critics claimed to find them aesthetically embarrassing. The same kind of response met his recently released…
