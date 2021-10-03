About a month into the pandemic, I was toying around with a piece that would reflect on our strange new life by commenting on a number rock and pop songs that seemed to best capture it. Pride of place was to be given to “Germfree Adolescents” as it seemed the just the right kind of lightly humorous conversation-starter for a songlist about the Covid er…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.