Van Morrison’s Latest Record Project, Vol 1, an excellent and most-abundant album if judged by purely-musical standards, was nothing short of revolutionary in its message. Morrison had largely avoided politics in his songwriting, and thus, despite his explorations of non-Eastern spirituality, those of his fans who wanted could assume he still belonged …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.