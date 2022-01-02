Carl's Rock Songbook No. 127: Van Morrison, “Western Man”
Best Lyrics of 2021
By a metric of lyrical quality and relevance alone, the best pop song of 2021 was Van Morrison’s “Western Man.” Music-wise, it’s a casually loping-along C&W number that takes a number of spins before it really wins you over, and thus, not an immediate stand-out from Van’s amazing 28-song album, Latest Record Project, Vol 1, which I reviewed here.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.