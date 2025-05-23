Here’s a discussion of the revolutionary project of Descartes, i.e. of modern science, by one of the venerable teachers of politics in the American university. Zuckert brings out the unique combination of daring & caution in Descartes’ prose in the Discourse, his autobiographical notes & the refusal to lay out a scientific treatise, preferring instead to encourage only those who can figure out the implications of his statements to join in a revolutionary project to redefine science & nature.